HPD: Man charged in ex-wife’s murder, woman’s body still not found

Sean Dacko Preston, 47, is charged with murder in the death of his ex-wife, Keysha Preston, 41.

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a man accused of killing his ex-wife, whose body remains missing.

Sean Dacko Preston, 47, is charged with murder.

On November 29, family members reported that Keysha Preston, 41, had been missing for five days. The circumstances under which she went missing were suspicious and the HPD Homicide Division initiated an investigation.

According to Houston police, investigators determined the missing woman was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 24 at a motel in the 3600 block of Laura Koppe Road.

Sean Preston was arrested Wednesday, with assistance from the HPD Northeast Patrol Division Crime Suppression Team.