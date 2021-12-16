Recall alert: The blades on these ceiling fans are flying off

HOUSTON – If you have one of these ceiling fans at home, look out!

Hong Kong China Electric Appliance Manufacture Company is recalling 77,900 of the fans sold under the brand names Harbor Breeze and Honeywell because the blades can detach from the fan while it’s on. The company has received 60 reports of that happening since the fans were sold from February 2018 through August 2021.

The 52-inch ceiling fans were sold online from Lowes, Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock and other sites for about $150. You can see all of the model numbers and descriptions of the fans included in the recall here.