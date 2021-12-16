Man arrested for continuous sexual abuse of child, FBCSO says

Jose F. Emeterio was arrested on Friday, Dec. 10 for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

FORT BEND COUNTY – A 49-year-old man was arrested for sexually abusing a child, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Jose F. Emeterio, 49, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 10 for continuous sexual abuse of a child. Deputies said the arrest was made after a three-month investigation.

Emeterio is currently in the Fort Bend County Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000.