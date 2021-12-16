Houston woman says she hasn’t had hot water for weeks after city crew broke her meter, causing massive leak

HOUSTON – There was a continuous stream of water that spanned an entire block of Lakeworth Drive in the Acres Homes area on Wednesday evening. Homeowners say it had been flowing since Nov. 8 after what was a likely mistake.

Resident Lola Mauldin says a city sanitation crew accidentally backed a truck over her water meter while trying to remove tree debris during a scheduled pick up.

”[The worker] left. My neighbor actually came and told me that I need to come outside because the guy had just hit my meter and water was running everywhere,” Mauldin said.

That neighbor, who asked not to be identified, says numerous attempts have been made to the city to make them aware of the problem and fix it.

”I’ve called the City of Houston [at] 311 on several occasions, other neighbors have too. We’ve had a couple of city employees come out and take a look at it, you know, to no avail,” he said.

About five weeks after the leak began, not only was the meter spinning uncontrollably, but it seems most of the water tallied up, hadn’t even made it inside Mauldin’s house.

Ad

The water pressure was so low, she says her water heater wouldn’t fill up, which means she’s had to boil it just to do dishes, laundry and bathe.

”I have to take all three of these [pots] to my bathroom. I don’t know if I’m gonna slip and fall or if I’m gonna stumble and fall, because I’m always stumbling,” Mauldin said. “And if I do, I’m going to burn myself.”

Maudlin also thinks she’s going to get burned on her next water bill which is usually around $35, but according the broken meter, she estimates it will be much, much more.

After reaching out to the city, an official with the water department promised to send a crew out to try and address the problem Wednesday night. The official also said he’s going to work to make sure she isn’t charged for any water she didn’t use.