Have you seen her? Police searching for woman who allegedly exposed child to drugs

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department need the public’s help in locating a woman they say exposed a child to drugs.

Alisha Woods is wanted for endangering a child.

On June 1, Houston police responded to reports of a child endangerment call in the 7400 block of Calhoun Road.

During the investigation, police said they learned that Woods exposed a child to an illegal narcotic, which placed the child in danger.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Woods. Anyone with information is urged to call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.