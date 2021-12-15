Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo now working with CNN

Miami police Chief Art Acevedo arrives at Miami City Hall for a hearing to determine his job, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Miami. Acevedo was suspended after a tumultuous six-month tenure. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

HOUSTON – Former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo announced on Tuesday that he’s been tapped by CNN to assess law enforcement and criminal justice for the cable network.

Wolf Blitzer said Acevedo has been named a law enforcement analyst.

Most recently, Acevedo was removed from his chief position in Miami after a quick succession of gaffes and controversial decisions at the department.

Acevedo left the Houston Police Department in March.

Following a segment for “The Situation Room” on a rise in homicides, Acevedo said bipartisanship is needed to help reduce the homicide rate in U.S. cities.

“I think it’s a perfect storm, the American people need to start speaking out if we’re going to stop this flow of blood on our streets. ... Both sides need to come to the middle on gun policy and on violent criminals and bail policy,” he told Blitzer. “Or else, we are not going to see this get better anytime soon.”

