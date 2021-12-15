Driver dies after jumping off overpass following rollover crash on Tomball Parkway, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Two people, including a driver who jumped off a highway overpass, died Wednesday following a rollover crash in northwest Harris County, according to Precinct 4 deputy constables.

Constable Mark Herman said two vehicles collided in the 15400 block of the Tomball Parkway southbound at the North Sam Houston Tollway. One of the drivers left the vehicle and jumped off the overpass and died. His severely injured passenger and another person involved in the crash had to be transported to the hospital.

The constable’s office later confirmed that a second person had died, but they did not say whether it was one of the people who was taken to the hospital.

A tweet from @HCSOTexas read, “Homicide Investigators are enroute to the crash scene at 249 @ Beltway. One of our units witnessed the initial crash, and one of the individuals involved in the crash subsequently jumped off of the overpass. The person was pronounced deceased. Joining our partners @Pct4Constable @HarrisCountyDAO at the scene. Lots to unpack.”

Ad

In addition, a tweet from @Pct4Constable read, ”#NOW: MAJOR VEHICLE CRASH - LIFE FLIGHT EN ROUTE. Constable Deputies are working a major roll over crash in the 15400 block of the Tomball Parkway. South bound lanes of Tomball Parkway are currently shut down by emergency crews. Expect Delays! Please avoid the area.”