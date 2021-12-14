PHOTOS: HPD releases surveillance images after man shot in face during possible road rage incident in southwest Houston

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a female person of interest in the shooting of a man that occurred at 700 Dairy Ashford Road about 10 a.m. on Nov. 17.

HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance photos of a woman considered a “person of interest” after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident in southwest Houston in late November.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Dairy Ashford Road at about 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. The 38-year-old man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Houston police said the victim was driving southbound on Dairy Ashford when a woman in a silver sedan fired a shot at him and then fled the scene. The man was struck in the face and transported to a local hospital.

Houston police have released surveillance photos of a female person of interest in the shooting of a man that occurred at 700 Dairy Ashford Road about 10 a.m. on Nov. 17. (Houston Police Department)

Doctors said the man is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers, who have said the shooting may be the result of a road rage incident, released this description of the “person of interest”: Black female in her late 20s to early 30s with blond hair. She was driving a late-model, silver, Chevrolet four-door sedan, believed to be a Malibu or Cruz, with no visible license plates and damage to the left rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information on the identity of the female person of interest in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.