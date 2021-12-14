72º

Man arrested after firing shots in neighbor’s home, SWAT standoff in north Houston: HPD

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

A man is in custody after a SWAT situation and shooting inside his neighbor’s home in north Houston, police said.

It all started around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of South Lane.

According to investigators, the man was seen randomly firing a pistol with a group of other men and was confronted by his neighbors after firing nearly three rounds of shots inside their home, hitting a child’s bedroom.

Police said the man was uncooperative and possibly intoxicated. He then went inside his own home and barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT unit was called to the scene around 2 a.m. and the man surrendered around 3:45 a.m., investigators said.

Police said they recovered multiple guns and obtained several shell casings. The man will be charged with felony deadly conduct.

Police said they received no reports of injuries.

