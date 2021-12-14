Houston ranks among top 10 best US cities for a quick vacation, survey finds

Houston is among the top 10 best cities in the nation for a quick vacation, TripSavvy reports according to a survey conducted by Hotwire.

Houston ranks eighth among the “Major Metropolises” category of “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie Vacay.”

According to TripSavvy, Hotwire ranked the cities based on drivability, as well as leisure activities that include a solid number of restaurants, attractions, and even a low number of rainy days in a year.

Hotwire defines a “quickie” vacation as “a two- or three-night getaway, usually at the last minute,” TripSavvy reports.

According to TripSavvy, more travelers than ever are leaning into quick vacations.

Here’s the full “Major Metropolises” list:

1. New York, NY

2. Chicago, IL

3. Los Angeles, CA

4. Philadelphia, PA

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Boston, MA

7. Las Vegas, NV

8. Houston, TX

9. San Diego, CA

10. Indianapolis, IN