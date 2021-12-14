Crime Stoppers, Harris County authorities ask for help to find pimp who skipped out on 40-year prison sentence

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office are asking for someone to step forward to help find DeAundric Jaquay Dorsey.

Dorsey was convicted of compelling prostitution and sentenced to 40 years in prison by a jury on Thursday, Dec. 9.

“He is now a fugitive and is a danger to society,” a news release reads, referring to Dorsey. “Court records show that prosecutors had requested from the court that the defendant be held without bond pending trial, as he was previously convicted of robbery in Michigan and presented a flight risk, and a danger to the Harris County community and the trafficking victim.”

Crime Stoppers CEO Rania Mankarious and Director of Victim Services Andy Kahan, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, and Crime Stoppers Board Member & Human Trafficking Advocate Jennifer Hohman spoke during the news conference. Watch the full event in the video below.