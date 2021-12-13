Texas Children’s Hospital, Mayor Turner announce citywide COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Texas Children’s Hospital, in partnership with Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston, announced an upcoming citywide COVID-19 vaccination effort Monday during a news conference at Texas Children’s Hospital Pavilion for Women.

Officials announced a citywide vaccination clinic will open Friday at George R. Brown Convention Center from noon to 8 p.m.

During the news conference, Mayor Turner said getting vaccinated is the “best gift that you can give this season.” Turner also urged those eligible to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

METRO will offer free rides for those who need transportation to get vaccinated.

As of Sunday, 3,888 people in Houston have died from COVID-19. Mayor Turner said 14 city workers, including police officers and firefighters, have died from the virus.

“We owe it to the people who have died and the heroic healthcare workers who have worked valiantly to save lives,” Turner said. “And we owe it to ourselves, to our children and our loved ones to get fully vaccinated.”