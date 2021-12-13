Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, named Time’s ‘Person of the Year,’ NBC News reports

(Susan Walsh, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021.

The magazine announced the wealthiest man in the world as its choice on Monday.

“He is reshaping life on Earth and possibly life off Earth as well,” Edward Felsenthal, Time’s Editor-In-Chief, said on the “TODAY” show Monday. In Time’s profile of Musk, Felsentahl wrote: “Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too.”

Musk also officially moved Tesla’s headquarters from California to Texas this year.

