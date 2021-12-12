Security guard kills armed man outside game room after altercation in east Harris County, HCSO says

Deputies are investigating a shooting involving an armed man and a security guard in east Harris County

HOUSTON – A security guard is being questioned by deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office after they say the guard shot and killed a man during an altercation outside a game room in east Harris County.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station parking lot in the 700 block of Normandy near La Riviera Street at 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Deputies say there was an altercation between a security guard who worked at a game room and an armed man, identified as Ruben Martinez by HCSO, at a parking lot.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that Martinez had approached the guard in the parking lot and appeared aggressive.

Once the man tried to escalate the situation by displaying a handgun, deputies say the guard allegedly felt threatened and shot the man.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene before authorities arrived.

The security guard was detained for questioning by deputies. It is unknown if charges may be filed against them.

Deputies are unsure if the man was a customer at the game room.

Deputies recovered guns from the security guard and the armed man, but it was unclear if the man’s gun played a role in the shooting.

Gonzalez said in a tweet that the case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.