Large house fire spreads through commercial building near Memorial Park

A fire that broke out from a house spreads through a commercial building in the Memorial Park area

HOUSTON – Investigators were trying to determine what sparked a fire that tore through a building near Memorial Park early Saturday.

The fire broke out around 4:40 a.m. in the 6400 block of Hamman Drive near Washington Avenue and I-10 Katy Freeway.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire started at a home and spread to a nearby warehouse.

Two occupants inside the home escaped with minor injuries. One person was transported to an area hospital.

Authorities said the residents also had three dogs, but one had not yet been found.