Gov. Abbott sends help to tornado-devastated western Kentucky

Governor Greg Abbott announced Saturday that he is sending help to those affected by the devastating tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky.

“I have authorized the deployment of @txtf1 to assist our friends in Kentucky following the deadly tornadoes that shook their state overnight. They will assist in recovery efforts” Abbott tweeted. “I ask all Texans to join Cecilia & me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes.”

A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.

Ad

Gov. Andy Beshear said upwards of 70 people may have died when the tornado touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state, but the number of deaths could exceed 100 across 10 or more counties.

Governor Abbott’s office released the following statement:

At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor Greg Abbott has approved the activation of the 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to deploy the Central Incident Support Team cache, which is part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System, in response to the catastrophic tornadoes that occurred in Western Kentucky overnight. This cache of equipment will provide specialized technical gear and command, control, and communication equipment to members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams that are being deployed from around the nation to help those in need.

Ad

“The State of Texas stands ready to assist our friends in Kentucky as they continue their response and recovery efforts in the wake of deadly tornadoes that shook the western portion of their state overnight,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 who are making their way to Western Kentucky to help those in need. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by these horrific tornadoes.”

Related:

Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states

In storm’s aftermath, Kentucky residents struggle with loss