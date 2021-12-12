‘Bad Santa’s 1st Annual Artsy Fartsy Toy Drive’ brings holiday cheer to Houston

Local business owners turned a midtown warehouse into an art sanctuary to help share the joy this holiday season. Mr. D 1987 and Babe City Blooms hosted “Bad Santa’s 1st Annual Artsy Fartsy Toy Drive” located at 3402 Crawford Street Saturday afternoon.

Families were able to spray paint the walls at the warehouse with “Bad Santa,” decorate Christmas trees and paint custom gifts.

“Today we thought we’d hold a really fun toy drive for the community. For people to come and bring gifts, but we also wanted to incorporate a place to do art,” said Karla Modesto, owner of Babe City Blooms. “So today we are doing a graffiti party, a bad Santa party.”

The big, bad - fun - Santa said, it’s all about spreading the joy.

“It’s a time of sharing so we just want to open our studios and bring friends and really the public,” Mr. D 1987 said. “This is open to the public and people get to do and see things that they don’t normally get to see.”

Many who came also dropped off new gifts to be donated to a local church to help the underserved community.

Modesto said it’s been a long time since everyone has had a chance to get together, and they really wanted to have something where people can get together and give to the community but also have fun themselves and share the space that they’ve worked hard to build.

“What’s important to know is that we met during COVID, we renovated during COVID and now, even though it’s still happening, it’s necessary for people to get back together,” Mr. D 1987 said.

The organizers said the event was such a success that they hope to do it again next year.

