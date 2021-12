Aerial image of I-45 inbound at Airline Drive.

HOUSTON – A vehicle fire has closed off several lanes of I-45 North Freeway at Airline Drive headed outbound Monday morning.

A black Nissan Altima apparently burst into flames on the highway shoulder, according to police.

Two lanes have been blocked as of 8:50 a.m., police say.

No injuries have been reported.

KPRC 2 will bring the latest updates as they become available.