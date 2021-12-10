Hedwig Village neighbors fighting to save century-old tree

HOUSTON – Dozens of residents in the Hedwig Village community are fighting to keep a century-old beloved tree alive after learning the property owners and developer plan on breaking ground soon in hopes to build a family home on the property.

Thursday evening at the Hedwig Village City Council meeting, dozens of residents and the project developer showed up to voice their sides of the matter, despite the topic itself not being on the agenda.

The Hedwig Village City Council meeting was packed with several concerned neighbors in the 900 block of Constance Drive on a property, which is home to a landmark tree in the neighborhood.

“I just can’t believe this is happening. It’s a beautiful piece of art, and it’s nature at its best,” Maria Grillo, a resident since 1972, said.

The beloved tree has withstood many storms and has survived decades of Houston weather.

“This tree as well as its sister tree across the street have been part of this community for over 100 years,” Jordan Folloder said. “They are recognizable to all of us, and I just can’t imagine there are no other options.”

Ad

“It’s okay to get rid of the others, but that magnificent tree, it’s a dame. It’s a gentleman,” Grillo said. “It brought tears to my eyes when I learned about it.”

In fact, dozens came to Thursday’s Hedwig Village City Council meeting despite the tree not going on the agenda.

“To me, what those trees represent is history and the beginnings of this city and the beginnings of this town,” one resident said during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“We need to slow this process down, think carefully and investigate,” another resident said, asking the council to potentially review how the removal of the tree could impact flood mitigation.

“I think there could be ways to make [the buyer] whole... whether it’s buying the lot, redesigning the property, paying him a reasonable profit,” another resident said.

The property developer with HAS Construction and Consulting, LLC also attended the meeting and told residents the owner had a dream to build a family home. However, the developer said the buyer understands the community’s concern and is willing to sell the property at asking price.

Ad

“The owner is willing to sell the lot to the community, they can build a park or put it as a monument or historic site but it has to be for the asking price,” Saad Masrur, the Developer with HAS Construction and Consulting, LLC, said.

At the meeting, the developer claimed the initial price from the developer was at $2.5 million, which caused audible concern from neighbors who attended the meeting, prompting officials to call for order. The developer said negotiations are still open for the time being and also voiced concern over feeling harassed, saying neighbors were nailing messages on the tree and also leaving dog waste on the private property outside the door. Masrur also said he was receiving harassing text messages and asked the neighbors to be peaceful.

“Respect people’s rights and property,” Masrur said. “We took the proper steps; we followed the rules and regulations that are placed by the city.”

Ad

Residents said they are concerned over the high price for the property mentioned at the meeting. Other residents, during the meeting, said they would be willing to help re-design the home at no cost to the developer and perhaps find a buyer for a fair price.

“Where are you going to find another [tree] like that? It’s magnificent. It is absolutely magnificent,” Grillo said.

The developer shared his contact information and asked that serious buyers contact him to start a conversation about negotiating:

Saad Masrur - HAS Construction and Consulting, LLC

(832) 797-8568

saad.masrur@Hascons.com

The Hedwig Village City Council said they are calling a special session Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., which will welcome public comment as well. It will be held at City Hall and the Constance Drive tree will be the focus of the agenda.