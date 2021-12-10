3 men injured in drive-by shooting in Richmond area over the weekend

RICHMOND – Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in the Richmon area on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Shortly before 2 a.m., Richmond police responded to reports of a shooting in the 140 block of Collins.

Police said three men were at Preston at N. 10th Street when an unknown number of suspects started shooting at their vehicle.

The three men immediately left and drove themselves to the Oak Bend Emergency Room. Two of the men received non-life-threatening injuries and the third man was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in an unknown condition.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.