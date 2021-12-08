🔒 Sweet treat smackdown: Insiders, which holiday desserts do you love most? Vote now in Round 2 of our bracket

Sugar fiends, we’re gearing up for the ultimate yuletide treat smackdown and we want to know which sinfully sweet holiday dessert is a must-have you simply cannot deck the halls without. Take a gander at our bracket and cast votes for your festive faves.

Note: Voting for the first round closed Thursday night; second-round voting began Friday; third-round voting begins Sunday; fourth-round voting will begin Tuesday; and final-round voting will begin Thursday. We will announce the winner on the evening of Friday, Dec. 17.