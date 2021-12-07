Man arrested after exposing himself to woman outside of Houston daycare, police confirms

A man has been arrested after police say he exposed himself to mother outside of Houston daycare

A Houston mother said a man exposed himself to her as she was picking up her child from daycare.

The mother of seven did not want her face shown to protect the identities of her four children that attend New Adventures Learning Center in southeast Houston.

While going to pick up one of her children at the daycare center at 1:50 pm, she said an unknown man walked up to her with his pants down.

“He was walking up to me completely exposed,” she said. “I really start banging on that door, and when they opened the door I rushed in and closed it behind me.”

The woman said she ran inside the daycare, locked the door and called the police. She also snapped several pictures of the man, who she said would not leave the daycare until police arrived.

“He saw me take his pictures, he saw us on the phone, he did not try to leave. He actually came and stood by the door,” she said.

The daycare’s owner also spoke to KPRC 2 but did not want to share her name or show her face. The owner said it took nearly an hour for police to show up and take the man into custody.

“I heard he was a registered sex offender,” she said.

The victim said thankfully no children were exposed to the man exposing himself.

“I just hope that this time he stays off the streets because I know the officers said he did this last week as well and now he’s at a daycare.”

Houston police confirmed they took the man into custody but have not released a name or whether he had been charged.