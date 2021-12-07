Houston woman with no recent travel history tests positive for omicron variant, Judge Hidalgo confirms

HOUSTON – A northwest woman in her 40s with no recent travel history tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Rafael Lemaitre, communications director and senior advisor to Hidalgo, said the woman is likely the first person in Texas to test positive for the new variant.
NEW: A woman in her 40s from NW Harris County with no recent travel history has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The best way to protect ourselves and our community from this virus is to get vaccinated & boosted. Get your shot ➡️ https://t.co/qS98pi06fL— Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) December 7, 2021