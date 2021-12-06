Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo announces new “SOUR” world tour; see when she’s coming to Houston

Olivia Rodrigo performs "Traitor" at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HOUSTON – Grammy-award winning singer Olivia Rodrigo has announced she will make several pit stops in Texas as part of her “SOUR” world tour next year.

The tour was announced on her Twitter account on Monday morning.

Rodrigo, best known for songs such as “good 4 u” and “Drivers License,” will stop in Houston on May 12, 2022 at downtown’s 713 Music Hall. She is also scheduled to make a stop in Austin and Irving, Texas later in the tour.

The tour will bring recording artists Baby Queen, Holly Humberstone, and Gracie Abrams, who are appearing on select dates.

The tour is set to kick off in San Francisco, CA in April 2022.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the public this Friday. To purchase, click here.