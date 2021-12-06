2 men shot after possible road rage incident near Westheimer

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after two men were injured during a possible road rage shooting on Monday afternoon.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 8800 block of Westheimer near the Westchase area around 12 p.m.

According to HPD Lt. Larry Crowson, two men got into an altercation with some other people in another vehicle and the suspects began shooting, striking the two men.

Police said the two victims drove to a strip center on Westheimer where they were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Both men are expected to survive.

Crowson said there is limited information on the suspects, but he believes the shooting was a result of a possible road rage incident.

