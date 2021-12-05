Man shot in the head twice outside southeast Houston apartment complex, police say

Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head twice at an apartment complex in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man was shot in the head twice after he was involved in a disturbance outside an apartment complex early Sunday, police said.

It happened in the 2500 block of Beatty Street in the Gulfgate area at around 3 a.m.

Witnesses told police “a number” of men, including the victim, were apparently drinking at the parking lot. That is when police say gunshots were heard a short time later.

When officers arrived, they said they found several bullet casings around the area along with a man on the ground with gunshot wounds in the head.

The man was transported to Ben Taub Hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting, but they believe it may stem from an argument.

A description of the suspect is not available.

