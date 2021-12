HOUSTON – A man was reportedly hit and killed by a Houston Police Department officer’s vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening, officials said on Twitter.

According to HPD, the man was struck by an officer’s vehicle in the 9100 block of Scott Street near Reed.

It is unclear how the vehicle pursuit began, or the condition of that HPD officer.

