Family honors 36-year-old wife stabbed to death by estranged husband in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas – A family in mourning honored their loved one on Saturday after they say she was stabbed to death by her estranged husband.

Friends, loved ones, and family members held a vigil for 36-year-old Crystal Patterson outside the gas station where she was killed Monday night.

“We want to turn this place into somewhere beautiful,” said Crystal’s sister, Heather. “We want to turn it into flowers and candles and teddy bears and things that Crystal loved. We don’t want people to see anything here. She was here for a reason and hopefully, it brings light to situations like this.”

About 40 loved ones embraced one another outside the Timewise Shell at the corner of State Highway 146 and FM 1765.

Patterson’s mother, overcome with emotion, stretched her arm around Crystal’s car that’s adorned with flowers, teddy bears, and her favorite soft drink, Dr. Pepper.

“Crystal was the best person you could meet in your life,” said her mother, Cyndi Bares. “She got clean and sober. She helped everyone else that she could possibly help.”

Texas City officers were called to that gas station around 9:30 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of an attack.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Crystal lying unresponsive on the floor. Texas City EMS arrived and later pronounced her dead.

According to investigators, she was attacked by her estranged husband, who was identified as 58-year-old Brian Miller.

Crystal’s family alleges the two were in an abusive five-month marriage.

“We are not lucky, and now we have to live every day with her being gone,” Heather said.

Miller has been charged with murder, and his bond was set at $250,000.

At the vigil, loved ones released balloons with messages, saying, “Miss you forever. Love you always. We will never forget you. We will remember you every single day.”

Her sisters say they want to shed light on abusive relationships and how to help partners leave with a plan.

“We just want to make sure that people know that you have to be safe when you’re leaving,” said Crystal’s other sister, Mariah. “She was leaving, and she left him.

Crystal’s funeral is set for Sunday at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.