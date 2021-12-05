69º

2 dead after triple shooting in SW Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Crime

HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are investigating after two men were killed in a triple shooting on Saturday evening in southwest Houston.

According to HPD, the incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the 8300 block of Cinnamon Lane near Beechnut.

Three men in total were shot, with two later succumbing to their injuries. The surviving victim was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have yet to release any information about a suspect.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers Houston at (713) 222-TIPS.

