Mother to hold 3rd annual toy drive in Third Ward honoring son gunned down in 2019

HOUSTON – A toy drive honoring a woman’s son who was killed in 2019 will be held in Third Ward Saturday evening.

Syble Davis, a Houston Community College English professor, is hosting the toy drive for her late son, Chase “The Wizard” Simon. Simon was gunned down in 2019 by a passerby and his killer was never found.

The foundation was created to help give toys to area children and to help with burial expenses for families who lose their children unexpectedly, according to Davis in a statement.

This will be Davis’ third year hosting the toy drive.

Houstonians are welcome to drop off a new, unwrapped toy for children up to 12 years old.

The toy drive will take place outside Davis’ home at 3335 Rosedale St. in Third Ward between 4-8 p.m.