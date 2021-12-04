Man killed after he was shot multiple times in NE Harris County, constables say

HARRIS COUNTY – A man has died after he was shot multiple times in a northeast Harris County subdivision on Saturday afternoon, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

The incident happened in the 21400 block of Wicker Forest Lane in the Kenswick Subdivision.

Initial details were limited, however, medics were reportedly on the scene attempting to treat the victim’s wounds before he succumbed to his injuries.

Pct. 4 officials are asking residents to avoid the area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation.

