Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban purchased an entire, tiny — and virtually empty — Texas town.

An abandoned strip club and vacant mobile home park are about all that’s still standing in the 76.8-acre community of Mustang, which is about 65 miles south of American Airlines Center, home of Cuban’s NBA franchise.

“Did it to help out a friend. No plans yet!” Cuban said in an email to NBC News on Friday.

