MacArthur High School student taken into custody after pulling loaded gun on another student, officials say

HOUSTON – A MacArthur High School student was taken into custody Thursday after pulling a loaded gun on another student during an argument, school officials say.

According to Aldine ISD, two students were involved in a verbal altercation in the gymnasium locker room. One of the students brandished a gun, but did not fire the weapon. The student left the campus and has since been arrested without incident.

Aldine ISD released a statement that read, in part:

“As a precaution, MacArthur High School was placed on secure status and additional Aldine ISD police officers were dispatched to the campus. Please know that Aldine ISD takes these situations very seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against the student according to the district’s student code of conduct. In addition, the Aldine ISD Police Department is conducting an investigation. The student could also face criminal charges.”

A concerned parent told KPRC 2 that, even though the incident happened Thursday, parents were not notified until Friday morning. MacArthur HS disputes that, assuring they notified parents of the incident around noon Thursday.

