Caught on camera: Aggravated robbery suspect casually strolls into hotel lobby, pulls gun on clerk

HOUSTON – Houston police need the public’s help tracking down a suspect wanted in the aggravated robbery of a hotel in northeast Houston.

The robbery took place on Nov. 15 in the 7800 block of West Tidwell.

Surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows a man wearing a ski mask over his face casually walking into a hotel lobby around 5 a.m. and approaching a female clerk at the front desk. The suspect then reached in his shoulder bag and brought out a handgun with an extended magazine.

The video shows the suspect pointing the gun at the clerk, appearing to demand cash out of the register.

Police said the clerk complied with his demands, handing over the money.

The suspect stuffs the loose bills in his jacket pocket before turning to walk out of the door, fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as having a thin build, and was seen wearing a black and white Chicago jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with possible information related to this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspect may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. All tipsters, who will remain anonymous, can submit tips by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.