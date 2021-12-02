Second U.S. case of omicron variant is found in Minnesota

A second case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Minnesota, the state’s health department said Thursday.

The person with the variant is an adult male, who lives in Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. He had been vaccinated.

He told the Minnesota Department of Health that he had traveled to New York City to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center on Nov. 19-21. He had mild symptoms on Nov. 22, which have since resolved.

