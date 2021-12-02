Robbers hit man with gun, tie him up before fleeing with his English Bulldog, other valuables, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police need’s the public’s help identifying the suspects who stole an English Bulldog during a home invasion in October.

On Oct. 21 around 12 p.m., Houston police said a man was out walking his dog around his apartment complex located in the 10200 block of Buffalo Speedway. When the man returned to his apartment, police said he noticed someone standing in his bathroom before another suspect hit him in the back of his head with a gun, causing him the fall to the ground.

The man said one of the suspects then tied up his arms and legs with a belt before rummaging through the apartment, taking anything they could find, including the victim’s English bulldog, before fleeing the apartment.

According to investigators, the man’s wife had just left the apartment with their son and left the door unlocked while her husband was walking the dog.

Investigators said the suspects were caught on the couples Ring camera. Watch the video below.

Suspect descriptions, as provided by HPD:

Suspect 1: Hispanic male, 6′0 to 6′1, black jogging suit, black shoes and carrying a backpack.

Suspect 2: Hispanic male, 5′3 to 5′5, gray shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Suspect 3: Hispanic male, 5′5 to 5′6, red shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the whereabouts of the dog, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.