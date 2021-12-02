KPRC 2′s Keith Garvin took Gerrit Cole (a cutout) home: This is how his wife reacted

A cutout of Gerrit Cole as an Astro has made its way to Keith Garvin's house.

KPRC 2 anchor Keith Garvin picked up a life-sized cutout of former Astros pitching star Gerrit Cole in a station cleanout on Wednesday and took it home unsure if his wife would approve.

Okay they're cleaning out the closets here at KPRC2 / Click2Houston & I've claimed this life-sized cutout of former... Posted by KPRC2 Keith Garvin on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Though Keith was stressing about the decision at first, it all turned out all right, judging from the photos Keith shared on social media on Wednesday night.

A cutout of Gerrit Cole as an Astro has made its way to Keith Garvin's house. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Cole is regrettably now with the New York Yankees -- and without his amazing beard.

"As I was saying..." She said YES!!! Thanks to my amazing wife Gerrit Cole has a new home. He's fitting right in! #isavedgerritcole #merrychristmasgerritcole Posted by KPRC2 Keith Garvin on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

What’s the wildest (family-friendly) thing you’ve ever brought home to your significant other or family? Tell us about it in the comment section below.