HAVE YOU SEEN THIS PUP? Pearland family offering $1,000 reward for stolen Yorkie

The family is offering a $1,000 reward for the stolen dog's return

PEARLAND – It was around 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve when the owners of a miniature Yorkie said their beloved dog got loose from their backyard. Moments later, a witness said the dog was taken by someone.

“Anytime he walks into the room he just takes control,” said Ehinor Hightower, one of Boss’ owners.

Happy memories can’t mask the painful reality that the Hightower family’s beloved 4 1/2-year-old Yorkie is now gone.

“It was actually the day before Thanksgiving, we were preparing to go to my parents-in-law’s house in Temple, Texas. When I got home, Dylashia (my daughter) was frantically looking for Boss.

The Hightower’s learned Boss had escaped from their backyard.

The family looked through the neighborhood for hours but could not find the dog. After posting flyers, days later, the family received a call from a woman named Reema Kass who said she knew exactly what happened to Boss.

Kass said a woman who was in her 30′s parked in front of her black SUV in what she believes was a Kia and started chasing the dog through Southwyck Lake Park.

“I was under the impression that was her dog. After she got it, she asked me, ‘Is it your dog?’ I said no, and then she got the dog, opened her trunk, and I think she put it in the trunk,” Kass said.

The Hightower family said their dog hasn’t been seen since.

“Everybody loved him. Our neighbors loved him. He’s so playful. He brings so much joy to us and our household, and he’s just as cute as a button,” Hightower said.

Their Christmas wish is just for Boss to come home.

The Hightower’s are offering a $1,000 reward for the return of Boss. Pearland police are also involved in the search for the dog.

Anyone with information about the dog’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hightower’s at 281-728-3010