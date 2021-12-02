Have you seen them? Police searching for 2 men accused of stealing cash from convenience store near SH-288

Houston police are searching for two men who stole cash from a convenience store in south-central Houston.

HOUSTON – Houston police need help finding two men who stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a convenience store in October.

It happened at the 12600 block of Texas 288 South near Almeda Genoa Road in south-central Houston.

Around 5:55 p.m., surveillance video obtained by police caught one of the men entering the convenience store, portraying a customer. Police said the man then approached the clerk and asked about a knife inside a display case.

Minutes later, a second suspect entered the store and joined the other suspect. That is when one of the men allegedly pulled out a gun and forced the clerk to the ground while demanding money from the cash register, according to police. It’s unknown how much money was stolen.

The suspects fled the scene.

View the video of the robbery below:

Police described the suspects as the following:

Suspect 1 - Navy blue hoodie, black pants, between 5′3″ and 5′5″.

Suspect 2 - Blue jacket, black pants, between 5′3″ and 5′5″.

Ad

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).