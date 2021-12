Two decades ago on Dec. 2, 2001, Enron filed for bankruptcy protection, forever changing the city of Houston and the U.S economy. At the time, it was the largest bankruptcy in American history. The scope and impact of Enron’s demise was exceptional.

KPRC 2 reporters Khambrel Marshall, Phil Archer and Robert Arnold reflected on covering the energy giant’s collapse. Their discussion will be available to view in the video player at the top of the page shortly.

