(Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – All southbound mainlanes at Highway 90 alternate are closed due to a reported fatal crash at Cravens Road, Houston police tweeted.

Authorities responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m.

Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route as they process the scene.

It is unclear how many vehicles are involved.

KPRC 2 will bring more updates as they become available.