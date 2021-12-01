Mug shot: Mother accused of drunken driving with her 2 children in the vehicle

HOUSTON – A mother is accused of drunken driving with her two children in the vehicle in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said on Nov. 30, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 6600 block of Greenyard Drive at 11:23 p.m. and arrested Amanda Perez, whom deputies said displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Deputies also found during the traffic stop that she had her two children in the vehicle, ages 6 and 9.

Deputies also administered standardized field sobriety tests and determined she was intoxicated.

Child Protective Services were contacted and advised the facts of this case. The children were released to their grandmother.

Perez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time.