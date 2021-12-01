Pearland little leaguers display teamwork by helping less fortunate kids this Christmas

A Pearland little league team is giving back to others this holiday

Pearland – Even in cornhole, the Pearland Fireballers are pretty competitive.

They’re used to success off and on the field -- winning their latest travel team championship just last week.

Right after the big win, their coach challenged them to another feat -- helping those who have helped them.

“It was a great opportunity to give back to our community and teach the boys,” said head coach, Louis Vargas.

The Fireballers teamed up with another non-profit and picked out nine less fortunate kids in Pearland to buy Christmas presents for.

The boys were given background info on the kids they were matched up with to know exactly what they would want.

Jacob Vargas, 11, got to pick out toy cars for an 8-year-old.

“I hope he’s excited and that he plays with them when he gets them,” said Jacob.

Parents and coaches said the team was so excited, they went over budget and picked out about 40 presents in all.

“We’ve always preached that teamwork is important. Accountability is very important,” said Louis. “When somebody’s down you, lift them up. So, for me, this is telling them, ‘Hey, your community needs you, pick them up.”

Ad

Team player, Ford Hill, said he received the message his coach was trying to give.

“Just to be a better person and know to help other people before yourself,” said Hill.

The parents and coaches are hoping this team can stay together as they get older. They also are hoping to make this gift-giving an annual tradition.