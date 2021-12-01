Man arrested after stabbing estranged wife multiple times in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed his estranged wife and assaulted another man in west Houston.

Wilmer Alberto Gonzalez, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault of a family member.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, Houston police responded to reports of an assault in the 6200 block of Marinette Drive around 1:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Noemi Orellana Trejo, stabbed multiple times. She was transported to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition.

Investigators said Gonzalez went to Trejo’s apartment to see his children and got upset when she told him he could not see them.

Police said Gonzalez pulled out a knife and stabbed Trejo multiple times before another man intervened and pushed Gonzalez off of Trejo.

Investigators said Gonzalez then directed his attention to the man and swung the knife in his direction, attempting to stab him.

Officers arrested Gonzalez at a nearby shopping center.