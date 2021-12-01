In need of a job? UPS is hiring 750 seasonal employees in Houston

UPS is still hiring over 750 seasonal employees across the Houston area to support the annual increase in package volume ahead of the holidays.

HOUSTON – UPS is still hiring over 750 seasonal employees across the Houston area to support the annual increase in package volume ahead of the holidays.

Nationally, UPS says they expect to hire over 100,000 seasonal employees, according to the company’s announcement in September. The company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions.

UPS is hiring package handlers, driver helpers, and personal vehicle drivers.

UPS says they encourage all candidates applying for a seasonal job to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the company has followed all World Health Organization guidelines for essential workers since the pandemic began.

If interested in a seasonal job with UPS, applicants should apply at jobs-ups.com.