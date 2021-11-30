73º

Woman shot during possible road rage incident in north Harris County, HCSO says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

HOUSTON – A woman has been injured following a possible road rage shooting in north Harris County, deputies confirmed Tuesday.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 2001 lock of N. Sam Houston Parkway W. around 2:45 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonalez said a woman was shot and transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

