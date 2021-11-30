Victorian fancy meets modern sparseness: This Heights estate on the market for $2M walks the line

1435 Rutland Street in Houston, as seen in these promotional images from Compass Real Estate Texas.

HOUSTON – We’ll admit it. We were initially duped. We really thought this was a Victorian home remade into a part-historical, part-modern estate.

Then we looked at the year the home was built: 1996.

The Houston Heights home at 1435 Rutland Street is on the market for $2,075,000. It was designed to fit among the bungalows and Victorians of the area, but also nod to the modern. The listing shares this tidbit about its design: “The architect took care to represent the Victorian style with 12-foot ceilings on the first floor and a two story turret, yet he also expressed a modern style using expansive glass walls, curved staircases and vaulted ceilings.”

The home has 4,231 square-feet and is located on a double lot with four to five bedrooms and has three and 1 half-baths.

Take a look inside and out. The skylights and vine-covered porch are especially interesting features.

See the full listing here.