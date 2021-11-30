Uber driver shot by passenger during possible attempted robbery, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An Uber driver was shot by a passenger during a possible attempted robbery Monday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of W. FM 1960 near the North Freeway around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an Uber driver picked up a passenger and at some point, the passenger shot the driver during a possible attempted robbery.

The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police said the suspect fled on foot.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.