60º

Local News

Uber driver shot by passenger during possible attempted robbery, HCSO says

Ninfa Saavedra, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Lyft Driver Shot, Shooting, Crime, Lyft, Attempted Robbery
Police siren (Generic photo)

HOUSTON – An Uber driver was shot by a passenger during a possible attempted robbery Monday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of W. FM 1960 near the North Freeway around 6:30 p.m.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an Uber driver picked up a passenger and at some point, the passenger shot the driver during a possible attempted robbery.

The driver was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Police said the suspect fled on foot.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email