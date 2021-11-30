December 2021 is packed full of palindromes: This is why that’s so cool

HOUSTON – December 2021 has a string of days that are palindromes - including nine consecutive ones.

What is a palindrome?

A palindrome is the word for when a word, phrase, or sequence is written the same way backward as it is forward. This can happen with words, names and even sentences, and also dates.

Here are some examples of palindromes, as shared by Farmers Almanac: level, kayak, civic, radar, solos, tenet, Mom, Dad, Bob, Otto, and Hannah.

What are December’s palindrome dates?

12-1-21

12-2-21 (also 12-02-2021)

12-3-21

12-4-21

12-5-21

12-6-21

12-7-21

12-8-21

12-9-21

12-11-21

12-22-21

There are a total of 22 dates in 2021 that are palindromes. Go to the Farmers Almanac report to see the full list. The first nine days in December all count, with Dec. 2 getting special honors for also being an eight-digit palindrome if you use the mm-dd-yyyy format.

Why is it so cool?

The Farmers Almanac puts it this way: “Some cultures believe palindrome dates to be lucky. Which is why many people choose these dates for wedding celebrations. It also looks attractive to have the unique pattern of numbers appear on an invitation that’s a lifetime keepsake; dates such as 02.02.2020 or 11/11/11 were very popular dates for nuptials.”

Know someone who scheduled a life event on a palindrome date? Let’s hear your stories in the comments below.