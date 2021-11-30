Clear Brook High School evacuated due to bomb threat, police say

Sky 2 is over Clear Brook High School after a bomb threat on Nov. 30, 2021.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Students and staff at Clear Brook High School have been evacuated due to a bomb threat, officials confirm.

According to district police, the school received a call just before 10 a.m. about the threat. The bomb squad with the Friendswood Police Department was called to scene and is currently checking the campus.

As of 10:25 a.m.

At Clear Brook High School, we work continuously to ensure our campus is safe which is why we take any threat seriously.

The campus has been evacuated due to a tip received of a potential bomb on campus. All students and staff are safe and outside the school while officers investigate.

At this time, we ask that parents not attempt to pick up their student at the school.

We will continue to provide updates.

As of 10:46 a.m.

In follow up to the student evacuation at Clear Brook High School, law enforcement personnel are at the school and bomb dogs are conducting a comprehensive search of the campus.

Students and staff are outside and at a safe distance away from the campus.

Updates will continue to follow.

